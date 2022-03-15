Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Update

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 693,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.