S&U (LON:47IE) Stock Price Down 45.4%

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 45.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46). Approximately 19,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 33,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The company has a current ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.90. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 million and a P/E ratio of 0.17.

S&U Company Profile (LON:47IE)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

