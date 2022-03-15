Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.0 days.

Shares of SULZF opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.50. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $193.35.

Get Sulzer alerts:

SULZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sulzer in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Sulzer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.