Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.31.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 495,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 204,419 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

