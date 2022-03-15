Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $22.79

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $23.85. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 988 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,784 shares of company stock worth $2,130,466 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $5,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 818.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 166,838 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

