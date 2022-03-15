SunContract Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $420,904.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104448 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

