Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Sells $82,063.80 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,418. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 494,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

