Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 51,386 shares of company stock valued at $120,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

