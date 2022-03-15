Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,386 shares of company stock worth $120,201. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SLGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Super League Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
