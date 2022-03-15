Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Hits $37.67 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $37.67 million and $495,986.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,363,615 coins and its circulating supply is 347,843,699 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

