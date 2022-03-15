Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
About Superior Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Gold (SUPGF)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.