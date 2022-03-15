Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

