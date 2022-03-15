Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.10). Approximately 112,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 323,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.07).

SUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

