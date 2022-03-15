SVB Leerink Lowers Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

