Swop Achieves Market Cap of $9.27 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Swop has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $37,538.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00010483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swop has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.80 or 0.06633438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.33 or 1.00208918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,074,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,247,423 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

