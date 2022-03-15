Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 1,848 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in NVIDIA by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVDA stock traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,265,246. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.02. The stock has a market cap of $568.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,105 shares of company stock valued at $215,280,324. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

