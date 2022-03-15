Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $197.95 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.