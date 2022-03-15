SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,818.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $5,818.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00243013 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033937 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.81 or 0.00965880 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,944,518 coins and its circulating supply is 122,911,288 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

