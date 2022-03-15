Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.97. 581,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,175. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

