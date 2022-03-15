System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.31. 54,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 761,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
About System1 (NYSE:SST)
System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on System1 (SST)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.