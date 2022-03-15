System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.31. 54,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 761,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

About System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

