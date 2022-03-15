Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Shares Down 6.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. 233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

