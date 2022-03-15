Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $514.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $98.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

