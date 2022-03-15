Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CAO Sells $34,500.00 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SKT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. 739,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $19,210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after buying an additional 396,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

