Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Up 6.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.85. 23,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,853,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Specifically, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

