Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 373.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

