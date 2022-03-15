Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 373.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.