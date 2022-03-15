TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in TC Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 3,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67.

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

