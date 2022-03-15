TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter Acquires 4,500 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter bought 4,500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.24 per share, with a total value of C$307,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$580,040.

Joel E. Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Joel E. Hunter sold 19,034 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$1,367,132.28.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.33. 2,201,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$56.55 and a 52 week high of C$73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.01 billion and a PE ratio of 37.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. UBS Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

