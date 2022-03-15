TD Securities Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $17.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
BLDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 385,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,150. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.