TD Securities Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $17.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BLDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 385,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,150. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 220.0% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 204,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 140,603 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

