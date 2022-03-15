TD Securities Lowers Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) to Buy

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.50 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.83.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.15. 270,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,310. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$35.88 and a 12-month high of C$61.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.93.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

