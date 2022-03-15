TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. TDK has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts predict that TDK will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
