TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. TDK has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts predict that TDK will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

