Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THNPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.