Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THW. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Shares of THW traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 135,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,626. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.