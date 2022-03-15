Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. 31,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,985. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $206.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

