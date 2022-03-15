Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. 31,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

