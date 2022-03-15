Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 93.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 80,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.