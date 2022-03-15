Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 345.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,232 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 104.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

