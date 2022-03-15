TEMCO Market Capitalization Hits $19.51 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $109,018.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

