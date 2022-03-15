Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $137.20

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 201251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.80 ($1.84).
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TEM)
Featured Stories
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.