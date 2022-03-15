Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

