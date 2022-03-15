Tervita (TSE:TEV) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. 15,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.
The firm has a market cap of C$672.00 million and a P/E ratio of -645.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76.
About Tervita (TSE:TEV)
