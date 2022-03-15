Tether (USDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.57 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Tether has a market cap of $80.12 billion and approximately $52.57 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06638448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,352.67 or 1.00202345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,312,055,008 coins and its circulating supply is 80,090,716,164 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

