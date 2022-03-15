Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) & Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Critical Comparison

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.68 $7.77 billion $8.26 20.86 Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.54 $56.71 million $1.16 13.72

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24% Magnachip Semiconductor 11.96% 10.03% 7.69%

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Texas Instruments and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $208.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.16%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

