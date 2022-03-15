Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will report $965.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.06 million to $988.33 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $800.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $110.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

