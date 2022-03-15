Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Tezos has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $68.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $2.96 or 0.00007511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00224122 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 909,373,956 coins and its circulating supply is 887,487,806 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

