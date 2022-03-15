Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Shares Up 2.2%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 35,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 38,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

