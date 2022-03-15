The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $719.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $349.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.57. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

