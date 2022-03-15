The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Buckle worth $27,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 79.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,273 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth about $1,911,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Buckle by 9.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

BKE opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Buckle Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.