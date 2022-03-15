The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of E.W. Scripps worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 12.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SSP opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

