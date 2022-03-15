The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.47 Million

Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $551.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.32 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $576.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $643.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

