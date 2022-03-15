The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.45. The GEO Group shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 9,412 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.