The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.45. The GEO Group shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 9,412 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
