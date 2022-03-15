The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAR traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The Glimpse Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.42 and a current ratio of 25.42.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

In other The Glimpse Group news, CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 21,100 shares of company stock worth $123,842 over the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

